Spanish Economy Maintained Growth Momentum in Fourth Quarter 2 hours ago

Spanish Economy Maintained Growth Momentum in Fourth Quarter

The Spanish economy maintained the pace of growth in the fourth quarter, as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy seeks a cross-party agreement to approve this year's budget. Output grew 0.7 percent in the three months through December, the Madrid-based National Statistics Office said in a preliminary release Monday.

Chicago, IL

