Spanish cops seize 250 weapons & arrest 50 people in gun clamp down
The figures were released just a week after authorities in Madrid announced they had seized 8,000 illegal weapons set to be sold to terrorists and criminal gangs. The announcements came as respected Spanish daily El Mundo reported intelligence services had detected growing pressure by ISIS fighters abroad to encourage its disciples to punish Spain for its continual arrests of radical extremists by launching attacks there.
