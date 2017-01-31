Spain's PM says doesn't agree with ve...

Spain's PM says doesn't agree with vetoes when asked on Trump policy

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a year-end news conference at Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain December 30, 2016. Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, when asked for his opinion on U.S. President Donald Trump's latest immigration policy, said on Tuesday he didn't agree with vetoes and that the world would not follow suit.

Chicago, IL

