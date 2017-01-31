Spain's PM says doesn't agree with vetoes when asked on Trump policy
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a year-end news conference at Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain December 30, 2016. Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, when asked for his opinion on U.S. President Donald Trump's latest immigration policy, said on Tuesday he didn't agree with vetoes and that the world would not follow suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan 24
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan 17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC