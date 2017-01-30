Spain's Pedro Almodovar to head Canne...

Spain's Pedro Almodovar to head Cannes film festival jury

Read more: South China Morning Post

Almodovar, who helped launch Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, is the first Spaniard to lead the jury at the prestigious international film festival Pedro Almodovar, Spain's most celebrated living director, will lead the jury at this year's Cannes film festival, say its organisers. The flamboyant auteur, who made his name with a string of colourful and melodramatic black comedies including Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! says, "I am grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed."

Chicago, IL

