Spain's PAoblico: Media crisis comes from elitist thinking, distance from the people

The media has lost its credibility because publishers do not realise they are writing for the establishment while the middle class is slowly losing its economic position, argues Virginia Perez. Virginia Perez Alonso became deputy editor-in-chief of Publico , after a career with El Mundo and 20 Minutos .

Chicago, IL

