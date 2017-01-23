Spain's Banco Santander posts 4 pct full-year profit rise, beats forecasts
Jan 25 Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market. Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market value, reported net profit of 6.2 billion euros beating the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 6.12 billion euros.
