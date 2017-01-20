Spain will work to defend rights of its citizens in wake of Brexit - PM Rajoy

Spain will work to defend the rights of its citizens in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday in a joint press conference with his Irish counterpart Enda Kenny. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a year-end news conference at Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain December 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.