Spain sees its heaviest snowfall for 35 years
Cancel your winter break! Spain sees its heaviest snowfall for 35 years as temperatures drop as low as MINUS 10C and snow storms sweep across Europe Brits who headed to Europe this week in search of some winter sun were in for a nasty surprise as a snow storm swept across the continent and Spain experienced its heaviest snowfall in 35 years. The usually sun-drenched holiday destinations in Germany, Croatia, Italy, Corsica and Serbia are all feeling the chill thanks to the freak cold snap.
