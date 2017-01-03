Spain is taking 'unprecedented steps' for holiday celebrations in the ...

As Spain readies to celebrate Epiphany Thursday with hugely-popular parades, authorities have implemented unprecedented security measures such as banning trucks from Madrid and Barcelona to avoid attacks like those in Berlin and Nice. Hundreds of thousands of people attend the traditional parades each year on the eve of the feast of the Epiphany on January 6, which celebrates the coming of three wise men to bring gifts to Jesus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.