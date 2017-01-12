Spain bans BLUE hipster wine after ru...

Spain bans BLUE hipster wine after ruling that the beverage cannot...

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Spain bans BLUE hipster wine after ruling that the beverage cannot possibly be any colour other than red, white or rose A Spanish firm that ignored centuries of tradition by creating a bright blue vino as an alternative to red, white and rose has been banned from advertising the drink as wine. The wine, called Gik, a blend of red and white, comes from grapes produced in Spain including from the La Rioja, Leon, and Castilla-La Mancha regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,847,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC