Spain bans BLUE hipster wine after ruling that the beverage cannot possibly be any colour other than red, white or rose A Spanish firm that ignored centuries of tradition by creating a bright blue vino as an alternative to red, white and rose has been banned from advertising the drink as wine. The wine, called Gik, a blend of red and white, comes from grapes produced in Spain including from the La Rioja, Leon, and Castilla-La Mancha regions.

