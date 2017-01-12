Spain bans BLUE hipster wine after ruling that the beverage cannot...
Spain bans BLUE hipster wine after ruling that the beverage cannot possibly be any colour other than red, white or rose A Spanish firm that ignored centuries of tradition by creating a bright blue vino as an alternative to red, white and rose has been banned from advertising the drink as wine. The wine, called Gik, a blend of red and white, comes from grapes produced in Spain including from the La Rioja, Leon, and Castilla-La Mancha regions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC