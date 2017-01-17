Spain arrests Moroccan suspected of praising terrorism

" Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested a Moroccan suspected of praising terrorism by promoting armed Islamic groups on the internet. A ministry statement said the man arrested Tuesday on the Canary Islands' city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria used a popular social media network to spread propaganda for the teachings and armed actions of extremist groups such as Syria's Fatah al-Sham Front, which is considered linked to al-Qaida.

