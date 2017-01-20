Spain: 2 arrested for suspected links to Islamic State
In this photo released by the Spanish Guardia Civil on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, Spanish Guardia Civil officers stand guard in front of a house during a terrorist operation in Ceuta, Spain. Spanish police on Friday arrested two people for suspected terrorism offenses linked to the Islamic State group, the Interior Ministry said.
