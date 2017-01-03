Southern European sub debt returns
Intesa Sanpaolo and Santander seized on thriving issuance conditions to sell Southern Europe's first broadly syndicated subordinated bonds since May 2016, signalling a change in fortunes for the region's lenders. The banks reopened the euro Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets respectively, a turnaround after benchmark supply evaporated in the second half of last year as challenging conditions and unappealing pricing kept mandates on the shelf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC