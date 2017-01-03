Seismically-safe cave home in Spain r...

Seismically-safe cave home in Spain replaces informal shelter for shepherds

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Inhabitat

Living in caves is becoming increasingly trendy. The 104-meter-square Cuevas del Pino estate designed by UMMO Estudio was carefully built into calcarenite stone caves near Cordoba, Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC