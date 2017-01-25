Secondary Teacher of HistorySpainKing's College, world-renowned for...

Secondary Teacher of HistorySpainKing...

King's College, world-renowned for academic excellence

King's College, world-renowned for academic excellence, is seeking to appoint a dynamic, inspiring and ambitious professional to the position Secondary Teacher of History to commence in August 2017. The College is part of King's Group, which includes schools in Alicante, Murcia, Panama, Latvia and the UK as well as the three schools in Madrid.

Chicago, IL

