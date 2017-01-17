Sayyid Asa'ad Bids Farewell to Spanish Ambassador
His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said thanked the Spanish ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the relations between the Sultanate and Spain, wishing him permanent success, and the friendly Spanish people further progress. Photo-ONA His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said thanked the Spanish ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the relations between the Sultanate and Spain, wishing him permanent success, and the friendly Spanish people further progress.
