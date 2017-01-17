Sayyid Asa'ad Bids Farewell to Spanis...

Sayyid Asa'ad Bids Farewell to Spanish Ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said thanked the Spanish ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the relations between the Sultanate and Spain, wishing him permanent success, and the friendly Spanish people further progress. Photo-ONA His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said thanked the Spanish ambassador for the efforts he exerted in serving the relations between the Sultanate and Spain, wishing him permanent success, and the friendly Spanish people further progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) 19 hr pupurri 3
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 15 Kinnaman 2
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,017 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC