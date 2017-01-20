Savage politically motivated attack o...

Savage politically motivated attack on woman in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

This is the shocking moment a group of suspected left-wing radicals crowd round a teenager like hyenas and beat her as she lies helpless on the ground. The vile attack was filmed by an onlooker and passed to police along with CCTV footage from the bar where it happened in the city of Murcia in south east Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 15 Kinnaman 2
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC