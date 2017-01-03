Santander: Further Pressure On Margins In Spain
While there is limited room for decreasing deposit costs, there should still be pressure on asset yields due to falling lending rates and the credit portfolio contraction. We remain cautious on Santander Group, given revenue headwinds in Spain and potential asset quality issues in UK and the United States.
