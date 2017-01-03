Santander: Further Pressure On Margin...

Santander: Further Pressure On Margins In Spain

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

While there is limited room for decreasing deposit costs, there should still be pressure on asset yields due to falling lending rates and the credit portfolio contraction. We remain cautious on Santander Group, given revenue headwinds in Spain and potential asset quality issues in UK and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) 4 min Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,017

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC