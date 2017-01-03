Round or 'shaped' breast implants? Ev...

Round or 'shaped' breast implants? Even plastic surgeons can't tell the difference

9 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Looking at before-and-after photos, plastic surgeons and nurses can't tell whether breast augmentation surgery was done using conventional round implants or newer anatomically shaped implants, reports a study in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons . At least in the specific group of patients studied, the results of breast augmentation using round versus shaped implants are indistinguishable, according to the new research, led by Dr. Carlos Rubi of The IMED Hospital Department of Plastic Surgery, Valencia, Spain.

