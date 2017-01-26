Robin Hood restaurant charges the ric...

Robin Hood restaurant charges the rich to feed homeless

A restaurant in Madrid has become the hottest seat in town after landing on a unique idea - charging customers at breakfast and lunch to cover the bill for homeless diners in the evenings. Father Angel 79 poses for a portrait outside Robin Hood restaurant Madrid, Spain.

