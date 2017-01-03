Rob Schneider's Attempt at Spanish Co...

Rob Schneider's Attempt at Spanish Cooking Roasted for Being Culturally Offensive

Comedian Rob Schneider decided to make paella, and got himself into a paella pan of hot water thanks to the culinary-correctness police . For it seems that if you don't make paella just right-that is, according to Spanish chefs' notion of autA©ntico -you've committed the crime of "cultural appropriation."

Chicago, IL

