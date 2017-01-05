Report claims Samsung's Galaxy S8 rel...

Report claims Samsung's Galaxy S8 release date set for April 18th

We saw the first rumored Galaxy S8 picture surface earlier on Thursday, and now it's time to look at the first rumored release date for the hotly anticipated handset. A comprehensive report out of Korea says that Samsung has settled on April 18th for the launch of its next-generation flagship phone.

Chicago, IL

