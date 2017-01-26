Ram n Aragon ©s has been appoint...

Ram n Aragon s has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at NH Hoteles in Madrid, Spain

NH Hotel Group has appointed a new CEO, Ramon Aragones. Currently the Executive Managing Director of Business & Operations, he will formerly become the CEO during the next Board meeting.

Chicago, IL

