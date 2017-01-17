Rajoy outlines 2017 plan, hopes for m...

Rajoy outlines 2017 plan, hopes for minimal Brexit disruption

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has told the presidents of Spain's autonomous communities that improving the country's welfare state could be possible but will depend entirely on getting back to pre-economic crisis levels. EurActiv Spain reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) 16 hr pupurri 3
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 15 Kinnaman 2
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC