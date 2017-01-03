Breakthroughs in infrared detector ... Fermented Ingredients Market 2016 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fermented Ingredients Market by Type , A... )--Keane Group, Inc. announced today the commencement of its initial public offering of 15,300,000 shares of its common stock, at an anticipated in... )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "USA Pharmaceutical Directory 2017" directory to their offering. The USA Pharmaceutical Directory is one of the most ... )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers Directory 2017" directory to their offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.