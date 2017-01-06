PNoy faces plunder, graft based on vi...

PNoy faces plunder, graft based on viral - gold transfer' claims

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Former president Benigno Aquino III and some of his allies face plunder and graft charges for an allegation based on a viral post that he allowed the transport of 3,500 metric tons of gold worth $141.3 billion or P6.8 trillion to a Thai company in December 2014. Lawyer Fernando Perito and CPA Rogelio Cantoria, who claimed to be a former examiner of the BSP, jointly filed the complaint against Aquino as well as the following: They based their complaint on "Circular No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,547

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC