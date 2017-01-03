Passenger denies drunken antics on Gl...

Passenger denies drunken antics on Glasgow to Alicante Hogmanay...

Yesterday Read more: The Daily Record

A man has appeared in court charged with being so drunk and abusive on a Hogmanay flight that the captain had to return to Glasgow. James McMahon was in the dock yesterday over his alleged disruptive behaviour on an easyJet flight to Alicante, Spain, on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

