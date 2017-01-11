OFFER: 2 night Spanish mini-cruise with Brittany Ferries from just 65 per person
Why not get away from it all to with two days and nights of relaxation on a mini-cruise to Spain and back aboard our flagship Pont Aven to the stylish city of Santander. Departing Portsmouth on Tuesday or Friday you have 24 hours on board each way where you will be able to enjoy a variety of facilities including an entertainment bar area, stylish shopping mall, a wide choice of dining and superbly appointed en-suite cabin accommodation.
