O3UOEO3U Us O U O O U O U O USO3O OaO1UOEU'U Uso Uoeo O U O U...Uoeo ...

13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Cisco Middle East announces the appointment of Waheed Al Hamaid as Country Sales Lead for Oman. In his new role, Waheed will lead Cisco's business in the Sultanate and work closely with the partner ecosystem to support private and public sector customers in their efforts to digitize and transform their operations to drive business outcomes.

