MWC 2017: BlackBerry Mercury to be un...

MWC 2017: BlackBerry Mercury to be unveiled on February 25

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: BGR.in

In a tweet, BlackBerry teased the launch of the Mercury smartphone at a pre-MWC 2017 event on February 25. While BlackBerry did give a sneak peek of the Mercury smartphone at CES 2017, the company stopped at just that, and said that the rest of the details will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 . The company did not even unveil the name of the device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Tue Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,162 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC