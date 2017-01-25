MWC 2017: BlackBerry Mercury to be unveiled on February 25
In a tweet, BlackBerry teased the launch of the Mercury smartphone at a pre-MWC 2017 event on February 25. While BlackBerry did give a sneak peek of the Mercury smartphone at CES 2017, the company stopped at just that, and said that the rest of the details will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 . The company did not even unveil the name of the device.
