Music Subscriptions Pass Million Mark in Spain as Streaming Dominates Bullish Market

13 hrs ago

Paid music subscriptions passed the one million mark in Spain in 2016, with digital claiming 61 percent of the bullish market with sales topping 100 million euros. According to a new report from Spain's PROMUSICAE, music sales in 2016 saw a slight increase overall from 2015, with a 1.7 percent gain marking the third consecutive year that the formerly depressed Spanish market was on the rise.

