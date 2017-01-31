Music Subscriptions Pass Million Mark in Spain as Streaming Dominates Bullish Market
Paid music subscriptions passed the one million mark in Spain in 2016, with digital claiming 61 percent of the bullish market with sales topping 100 million euros. According to a new report from Spain's PROMUSICAE, music sales in 2016 saw a slight increase overall from 2015, with a 1.7 percent gain marking the third consecutive year that the formerly depressed Spanish market was on the rise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan 24
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan 17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
