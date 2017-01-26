Mortified mum caught sneaking miniature vodka on plane dragged off...

Embarrassed Lucy Yallop was left "humilated" and "terrified" after an easyjet steward caught her sneaking vodka into her orange juice A mum was dragged off an easyjet flight by police for sneaking a miniature bottle of vodka on to the plane. Holidaymaker Lucy Yallop was escorted off the aircraft by two Spanish cops and three security guards after she tried to sneak a single measure of Absolute Vodka into her glass of orange juice.

