More than half of atrial fibrillation patients become asymptomatic after catheter ablation
More than half of patients with atrial fibrillation become asymptomatic after catheter ablation, reports the largest study of the procedure published in European Heart Journal . AF is the most common heart rhythm disturbance and incidence is rising.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan 17
|pupurri
|3
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan 15
|Kinnaman
|2
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
