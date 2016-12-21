Migrants queue to board a Red Cross bus in El Tarajal, Ceuta, close to the boarder with Morocco on Dec. 9, 2016 after being rounded up by police to be attended to by Red Cross personnel and taken to the Center for Temporary Stay of Immigrants after nearly 400 migrants forced their way through a fence between Morocco and the tiny Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Another 1,100 migrants tried to cross the border on Sunday.

