More than 50 guards injured when 1,100 African migrants try to storm border and enter Spanish enc...
Migrants queue to board a Red Cross bus in El Tarajal, Ceuta, close to the boarder with Morocco on Dec. 9, 2016 after being rounded up by police to be attended to by Red Cross personnel and taken to the Center for Temporary Stay of Immigrants after nearly 400 migrants forced their way through a fence between Morocco and the tiny Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Another 1,100 migrants tried to cross the border on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC