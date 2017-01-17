Model Conrad stars in latest series o...

Model Conrad stars in latest series of E4's Coach Trip

A SWINDON model is enjoying more than a mere 15 minutes of fame as he currently stars in E4's reality TV smash Coach Trip. Park South 's Conrad Williams, who last year was crowned Mr British Isles at a spectacular show in Liverpool, can be seen on the silver screen each weeknight at 7.30pm for the next six weeks.

Chicago, IL

