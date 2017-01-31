Memorial service in Barcelona one yea...

Memorial service in Barcelona one year after the accident.

A local man was involved in one of the largest peacetime losses of military lives in history. Four decades later, former Marine Lamar Thomas has made it his mission to keep the memory of those who died alive by remembering and honoring 'the forgotten 49.' On January 17, 1977, 49 U.S. Sailors and Marines lost their lives in a naval accident just off the coast of Barcelona, Spain.

Chicago, IL

