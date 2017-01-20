McDonald's inviting bids for 33 perce...

McDonald's inviting bids for 33 percent stake in Japan unit: WSJ

Customers are seen through the windows of a McDonald's store in Tokyo, while others stand in line in front of cash registers, July 22, 2014. The fast-food company owns just under 50 percent of its Japanese unit, and is looking to sell up to 33 percent, with bids due next week, the report said.

