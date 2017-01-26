Madrid's Alcobendas city houses first ever 3D printed pedestrian bridge in the world
Madrid's Alcobendas city now houses the first ever 3D printed/constructed pedestrian bridge that's 12 meters long and 1.75 meters wide, in Castilla-La Mancha - an urban public park. The unique footbridge is the work of a talented design team comprising Alexandre Dubor, Areti Markopoulou and Rodrigo Aguirre, belonging to the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia .
