Madrid Gets First 3D-Printed Pedestrian Bridge, is 40-Feet Long and Made up of 8 Parts

The world's first 3D-printed pedestrian bridge was inaugurated on December 14 in the park of Castilla-La Mancha in Alcobendas, just south of Madrid, Spain. It measures 40-feet-long, and is made up of 8 parts, each one comprised of layers of fused concrete powder micro-reinforced with thermoplastic polypropylene.

