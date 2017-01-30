Madrid Gets First 3D-Printed Pedestri...

Madrid Gets First 3D-Printed Pedestrian Bridge, is 40-Feet Long and Made up of 8 Parts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TechEBlog

The world's first 3D-printed pedestrian bridge was inaugurated on December 14 in the park of Castilla-La Mancha in Alcobendas, just south of Madrid, Spain. It measures 40-feet-long, and is made up of 8 parts, each one comprised of layers of fused concrete powder micro-reinforced with thermoplastic polypropylene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 24 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC