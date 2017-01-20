Madrid children call mayor after miss...

Madrid children call mayor after missing out on Epiphany gifts

BBC News

Eight children in Madrid who did not receive gifts during a Christian celebration were instead given them by the local town hall, reports say. In an interview Mayor Manuela Carmena had urged children waking up without presents on Epiphany to "call the town hall because that's not right".

Chicago, IL

