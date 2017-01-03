Lonely Planet's Valencia: A mix of ul...

Lonely Planet's Valencia: A mix of ultramodern architecture and medieval magic

Spain's third-largest city is magnificent - a wonderfully liveable place with thriving cultural, eating and nightlife scenes. Brilliant contemporary architecture graces Valencia, which also has a fistful of fabulous Modernista buildings, great museums and a large, characterful old quarter.

