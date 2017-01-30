Living at high altitudes linked to lower risk of developing Metabolic Syndrome
Could something as simple as the geographic area in which you live contribute to your risk of developing heart disease and diabetes, or suffering a stroke? A new study, published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Physiology , has revealed that the incidence of Metabolic Syndrome could be linked to the altitude of where a person lives. Metabolic syndrome is the medical term for the combination of high blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels, as well as excess body fat around the waist, and contributes to serious health problems.
