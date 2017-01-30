LGO Energy to re-apply for extension of Spain oil concession
LGO Energy is "disappointed" on learning the Spanish government has not approved the extension of its concession in the country and the oil and gas firm is looking to reapply. The AIM-listed company maintained that the pending the extension decision, and along with present oil prices, it would have a "minimal impact" on its finances as LGO Energy focusses its operations in Trinidad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan 24
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan 17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC