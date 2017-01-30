LGO Energy to re-apply for extension ...

LGO Energy to re-apply for extension of Spain oil concession

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

LGO Energy is "disappointed" on learning the Spanish government has not approved the extension of its concession in the country and the oil and gas firm is looking to reapply. The AIM-listed company maintained that the pending the extension decision, and along with present oil prices, it would have a "minimal impact" on its finances as LGO Energy focusses its operations in Trinidad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 24 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC