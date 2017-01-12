Lake County history: Did you know?

Lake County history: Did you know?

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Lake County ranked 10th in Florida for the number of rooms and hotels when “Florida – Empire of the Sun,” was published in 1930 by the Florida State Hotel Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 7 hr Kinnaman 2
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,267 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC