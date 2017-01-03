Jihadists 'plotting terror attack in ...

Jihadists 'plotting terror attack in capital' arrested

Read more: Daily Star

The authorities said when the pair were held in Madrid, Spain, last Wednesday that they were suspected of exalting terrorism and had no evidence they were laying the ground for a terror strike, despite the discovery of four AK-47 magazines and ammunition at a property they were using. But an investigating judge who has now remanded them in jail said he believes a group of five men - the two detainees and three Moroccans yet to be arrested - had access to firearms "with the aim of using them to commit a serious terrorist-style act" in Madrid.

Chicago, IL

