Huawei Watch 2 might arrive next mont...

Huawei Watch 2 might arrive next month with built-in cellular data

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Pocket-lint.co.uk

Determined not to be left out of the loop, Huawei is reportedly planning to unveil a newer, sportier Huawei Watch. It'll be called Huawei Watch 2, according to Venture Beat, and you can expect it to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocket-lint.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 11 hr Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,238,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC