How to See the Space Station Fly in F...

How to See the Space Station Fly in Front of the Moon

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Universe Today

What strange creature is this flitting across the Moon? Several members of the European Space Agency's Astronomy Center captured these views of the International Space Station near Madrid, Spain on January 14 as it flew or transited in front of the full moon. Credit: Michel Breitfellner, Manuel Castillo, Abel de Burgos and Miguel Perez Ayucar / ESA One-one thou That's how long it takes for the International Space Station , traveling at over 17,000 mph , to cross the face of the Full Moon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 15 Kinnaman 2
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC