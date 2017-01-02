Guardiola: I am nearing the end of my coaching career

Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football, the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich man believes he could walk away from the bench soon Guardiola, 45, has a three-year contract at the Etihad Stadium but does not envision continuing in the same capacity far beyond that. Widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time, the Spaniard has won 22 trophies since starting out at Barcelona B in 2007.

