Four migrants drown off the coast of southern Spain, 21 believed missing

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Spanish coastguards are searching for at least 21 migrants believed missing in the Mediterranean Sea, after the bodies of four migrants are found off the coast of Algeciras in southern Spain, local media reports. Lisa Keddie reports The bodies of four migrants were found floating off the coast of southern Spain Saturday.

