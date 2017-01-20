Former head of Spain's Socialists lau...

Former head of Spain's Socialists launches comeback bid

Spain's former Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez launched a bid to regain leadership of the party on Saturday, four months after he was toppled for refusing to end a political stalemate that gripped the country for almost a year. Former leader of Spain's Socialist party Pedro Sanchez reacts during the investiture debate at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, October 27, 2016.

Chicago, IL

